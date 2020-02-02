Blue Angels team members buddy with Challengers
Petty Officer 1st Class Dishawnte Williams (left) with her “buddy” Sebastian at Saturday’s Imperial Valley Challenger Little League Game in Imperial. PHOTO TOM BODUS

IMPERIAL – The pilot and crew that make us the U.S. Navy’s Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels, essentially function as an ambassador wing for the Navy and naval aviation. So when crew members apply to sign on with the famous squadron, they know community service is part of the deal.

BOTH ABOVE: Excited Challenger players as they’re cheered home by members of the Blue Angels support crew during their game in Imperial on Saturday. PHOTOS TOM BODUS

On Saturday, seven volunteers from the Blue Angels crew showed up at Evans Park at Fourth and M streets to assist and cheer on the boys and girls who make up the Imperial Valley Challenger Little League during their game on Saturday.

BOTH ABOVE: Excited Challenger players as they're cheered home by members of the Blue Angels support crew during their game in Imperial on Saturday. PHOTOS TOM BODUS
Javarius Means (left) shows off the new Imperial Valley Challenger Little League jersey presented to crew members from the Blue Angels who volunteered Saturday. He’s pictured with Anne Dela Cruz. PHOTO TOM BODUS

