Central Union High School's Angel Sandoval (left) attempts to kick ball during an Imperial Valley League boys soccer game against the Calexico Bulldogs on Friday, February 3, at Ward Field in Calexico.
IMPERIAL VALLEY – Following back-to-back victories last week, the Central Union High School girls soccer team laid claim to the 2023 Imperial Valley League title while the Calexico High Bulldog boys assured themselves an IVL co-championship.
For the Bulldog boys, it was a busy week. In addition to beating the Southwest High Eagles and Central Spartans by 3-0 scores, they capped their weekend by traveling on Saturday to Poway High School and posting a 2-1 win over Titans on February 4.
