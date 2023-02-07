IMPERIAL VALLEY – Following back-to-back victories last week, the Central Union High School girls soccer team laid claim to the 2023 Imperial Valley League title while the Calexico High Bulldog boys assured themselves an IVL co-championship.

For the Bulldog boys, it was a busy week. In addition to beating the Southwest High Eagles and Central Spartans by 3-0 scores, they capped their weekend by traveling on Saturday to Poway High School and posting a 2-1 win over Titans on February 4.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.