Brawley ekes out 2-1 win in season opener
Buy Now

The Brawley Wildcats attempt to turn a double play during their season opener against Chula Vista High in El Centro on Friday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

EL CENTRO — Scoring on a sacrifice fly and a misplayed infield hit, the Brawley Union High School Wildcat baseball team squeezed out a season-opening 2-1 victory over the Chula Vista High Spartans at Southwest High’s Mickey Carter field Friday afternoon.

“In some ways it was a typical first game. We’re really young, and we had some sloppy play,” said Brawley Coach Pedro Carranza, who has just three seniors on his squad. “We showed our greenness ... but in the end our pitching prevailed.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.