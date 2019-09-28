Brawley finishes nonleague schedule strong
Brawley Union Highs’s Arturo Rios attempts to retrieve a fumble against Kofa High during a non-conference football game on Friday in Brawley. SERGIO BASTIDAS PHOTO  

BRAWLEY — Scoring early and often, invoking a running clock in the second quarter, the Brawley Union High School Wildcat football team defeated the Kofa High Kings 57-0 at Warne Field here Friday night.

It was the first meeting of the schools in at least 40 years, and as has been the case with Kofa over at least the past decade, the Kings were not a formidable foe.

