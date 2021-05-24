Brawley girls capture CIF-SDS wrestling championship

The Brawley Union High School girls wrestling team as seen following their victory at the CIF-San Diego Section Girls Wrestling Championship, held Saturday at Santana High School in Santee. The Wildcats had seven athletes reach the finals, and the school took first in the team competition. COURTESY PHOTO

SANTEE – The Brawley Union High School girls wrestling team just keeps winning.

On Saturday, they got the job done at the CIF-San Diego Section Girls Wrestling Championships, held at Santana High School.

