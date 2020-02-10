Brawley girls crush competition to secure second CIF wrestling title
The frequently triumphant Brawley girls' wreslting team poses with its second-consecutive CIF championship banner after dominating the Division II finals at Santana High School on Saturday. COURTESY PHOTO

SANTEE — A year after winning its first-ever CIF-SDS title by a scant 37 points over Valley Center, the Brawley girls’ wrestling team showed how far it has come over the past 365, leaving zero doubt as to where it stands vis-à-vis the competition, and burying anybody and everybody around en route to becoming two-time CIF champs at Santana High School on Saturday.

The extent of the Wildcats’ dominance cannot be sold short. Last year, they beat Valley Center 183-146. This year they beat Valley Center 312-140.5. That’s quite the leap.

