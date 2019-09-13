Brawley girls dominate at Central
Brawley's Brenna Berker (left) eyes a the ball with lethal intent during a match against the Central Union Spartans on Thursday in El Centro. PHOTO AARON BODUS

EL CENTRO — Picking up their second Imperial Valley League win in as many days, the Brawley Union High School Wildcat volleyball team swept the host Central Union High School Spartans Thursday night, winning the match 25-10, 25-12, 25-12.

The win came 24 hours after the Wildcats swept the visiting Holtville Vikings and the two matches prove that Brawley, who shared the 2018 IVL championship with Southwest High, will once again be one of the teams vying for the title this season.

Brawley's Kamryn Rodriguez serves it up in the second set of the Wildcats' 3-0 win over the Central Union Spartans on Thursday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

