Brawley’s Adrian Chavez is off to the races at Azusa Pacific
Brawley Union High School senior Adrian Chavez shakes hands with his track coach, Marcial Tagaban (left), and football coach, Jon Self, during his letter of intent signing ceremony on Thursday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY – The day after attending the 2020 “drive-thru” graduation from Brawley Union High School, Adrian Chavez signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Azusa Pacific University this fall on a combined educational and track-and-field scholarship.

For Chavez, the combined scholarship equals a full ride to Azusa Pacific University, a private, 10,000-student evangelical Christian university located in Azusa, Calif. He’ll compete for the Cougars in the NCAA Division II Pacific West Conference.

Brawley Union High School senior Adrian Chavez smiles as he puts on an Azusa Pacific University cap during his letter of intent signing ceremony on Thursday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Friends, coaches and family members applaud for Brawley Union High School senior Adrian Chavez during his letter of intent signing ceremony on Thursday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

