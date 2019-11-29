MISSION VALLEY — Long-time Brawley Union High School athletic director Billy Brewer was the recipient of the prestigious Bob Breitbard Meritorious Achievement Award at a ceremony at Scottish Rite Center here earlier this month.

The ceremony marked the 12th time the award has been presented by the San Diego Sports Association in association with the CIF-San Diego Section and the group included Brewer, an orthopedic surgeon, an educator, a sports administrator and official and a sports writer.

