Brawley High School’s Savannah Gomez and Imperial’s Paul Ortiz are the Imperial Valley League’s 2020 female and male Wrestlers of the Year.

No wrestler was more impressive in 2020 than Brawley freshman Savannah Gomez. A multiple-time state champion at the youth level, Gomez burst onto the scene this season and lived up to nearly all her hype, dominating opponents up and down the state before ultimately falling just short at the CIF finals in Bakersfield and settling for a runner-up finish at 139 pounds.

