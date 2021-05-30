Brawley takes IVL softball crown
Brawley softball team member Caryn Aguilar receives a gift in recognition of Seniors Night on Friday. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

BRAWLEY – Leading throughout the game and holding off a seventh-inning rally, the Brawley Union High School softball team captured the 2021 Imperial Valley League championship with an 11-7 victory over the visiting Calexico High Bulldogs Friday night.

For Brawley Coach Kevin Kerns, winning the IVL proved the resiliency of his Wildcats as the clawed their way to the title after dropping two games early in the season to Holtville, which finished tied with Central for second place.

Brawley pitcher delivers home during the Wildcats 11-7 victory over Calexico High School on Friday. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
Brawley senior Mikalyn Emanuelli stands at the plate against Calexico Friday night. The Wildcats won 11-7 to capture the Imperial Valley League Championship.PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
FROM LEFT: Brawley Union softball team seniors Dilynn Gill, Caryn Aguilar, Mikalyn Emanuelli and Brianna Hoffman were recognized prior to Friday’s game for Seniors Night. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

