Bulldogs come up short vs. El Capitan
Calexico's Shanelle Gascon takes a cut at the ball during the Bulldogs' 6-5 loss to the El Capitan Vaqueros on Thursday at Emerson Field. PHOTO AARON BODUS

CALEXICO — El Capitan High may have been easy pickings for the Calexico Bulldog boys’ basketball team in the CIF-SDS Division IV finals last Friday, but when the two schools met on the softball pitch on Thursday things weren’t so cut and dry.

The back-and-forth mid-afternoon contest between Bulldogs and the Vaqueros at Emerson Field here ended in a 6-5 loss for the home team.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

