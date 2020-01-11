CALEXICO — It was good to be a Calexico Bulldog at home on Friday. Both the boys’ soccer and basketball team hosted familiar foes in games with 6 p.m. start times and both came away with convincing wins.

The basketball Bulldogs were playing the second game of a two-game series with the crosstown Vincent Memorial Scots, and rode a “where’d the oxygen go?” defense to a 52-28 win in Varner Gym while their soccer-playing schoolmates tangoed with the Tigers of Imperial High over at Ward Field, triumphing 4-1.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.