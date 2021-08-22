CALEXICO — The Calexico High School Bulldogs varsity football squad opened its season at home Friday night in a non-conference matchup against Blythe’s Palo Verde High.
Calexico finished the contest on the short end of the score, 15-6, but the showing was an improvement over their previous matchup with the Yellowjackets, in 2019, when the Bulldogs gave up 27 points and scored none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.