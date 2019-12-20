Bulldogs one-up Spartans in El Centro
Calexico's Brandon Galvan (19) and Central's Sebastian Felix (24) reckon with the forces of gravity as they pursue a loose ball during the Bulldogs' 3-2 win over the Spartans at Cal Jones Field on Thursday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

EL CENTRO — There’s no fiercer Imperial Valley League soccer rivalry than that between the Calexico and Central Union High School boys’ teams. The IVL is typically a highly competitive league with an “any given (insert day here)” atmosphere, but no other matchup has the same level of juice as Bulldogs/Spartans — a tapestry occasionally splattered with bad blood.

So it’s no surprise then, that when the two teams met at Cal Jones Field on Thursday the result was a tightly-wound thriller that wasn’t over until it was over, with the Bulldogs eking out a 3-2 win.

