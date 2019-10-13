Bulldogs, Spartans top condensed field in first IVL cross country meet
Buy Now

A winded Edgar Hernandez of Southwest High pounds his way towards the finish line at the first IVL cross country meet of 2019, with a gaggle of competitors hot on his heels. PHOTO AARON BODUS

EL CENTRO — The 2019 Imperial Valley League cross country season is officially underway, with local distance runners gathering at Sunbeam Lake early Saturday for the first of three league meets to be held here.

Well, most of them were present. Miscommunications between various parties led to the contingents from Holtville and Palo Verde showing up a good while after the appointed hour of 7 a.m., leading to a complete (and glaring) absence of the colors green and yellow in the girls’ varsity race — though two Palo Verde runners did manage to make it to the line in time for the boys’ run.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.