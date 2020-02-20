Bulldogs stand the gaff vs. feisty Victory Christian
Buy Now

The Calexico Bulldogs survived a three-point onslaught from Victory Christian Academy to earn an opening home-court win in the CIF-SDS Division IV playoffs Tuesday night. PHOTO AARON BODUS

CALEXICO — If “you come at the king, you best not miss,” the saying goes. No. 16 seed Victory Christian Academy had this life lesson reinforced for them on Tuesday, as they attempted to knock off the top-ranked Calexico Bulldogs in the opening round of the CIF-SDS Division IV playoffs here, but they failed for missing too many open threes.

Instead of scoring an upset, the Knights found themselves the latest victim of Calexico’s improbable juggernaut, falling 66-53, thanks, in part, to the three-ball antics of Bulldog sophomore Aaron Tabarez, who led all scorers with 28 points.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.