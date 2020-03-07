Bulldogs win IVL opener vs. Holtville, 5-4
Buy Now

Calexico's Simbad Apodaca (10) makes a pitch during the Bulldogs' 5-4 over the Holtville Vikings on Friday in their IVL opener. PHOTO AARON BODUS

HOLTVILLE — The very first round of 2020 Imperial Valley League baseball action went to the Calexico Bulldogs on Friday, as they defeated the Holtville Vikings, 5-4.

Though Calexico’s margin of victory ultimately was as thin as they come, the Bulldogs actually controlled the game for 6 1/2 of the game’s seven innings. Only in their last gasp did the Vikings manage to put a scare into them.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.