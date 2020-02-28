Calexico advances to first CIF final with win over Central
Calexico prevailed over rival Central Union Wednesday to advance to the CIF-SDS D-IV final. PHOTO AARON BODUS

CALEXICO — A capacity crowd was on hand at Calexico High on Wednesday to witness a bit of history as the hometown Bulldogs hosted their first CIF sectional basketball semifinal since 1963.

Sure, actual attendance numbers came in a skosh below the 48,902 jokingly announced at halftime by enthusiastic PA-man John Moreno, but those fans who did comprise the standing-room-only throng at CHS’ bandbox of an arena made up for in volume (i.e. noise) anything they lacked in volume (i.e. amount), and by the end of the night a good two-thirds of them were verging on hysterics as their Bulldogs held on for a 52-49 win over rival Central Union High School to secure the first CIF basketball finals berth in the school’s 118-year history.

