Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
As a duo, Sophia Ponce (left) and Valeria Alban (right), credit their win to teammates and coaches sharing how they are essential in making them feel comfortable during practice and matches. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO
As a duo, Sophia Ponce (left) and Valeria Alban (right), credit their win to teammates and coaches sharing how they are essential in making them feel comfortable during practice and matches. ODETT OCHOA PHOTO
EL CENTRO- On Thursday afternoon the Central Spartans girls tennis team hosted Calexico High School for a preseason match-up. After a long, hot afternoon battling in what felt like 150-degree weather, the Bulldogs overcame the Spartans 14-4 and added a road win to their belt. At the helm of the Bulldogs’ program is long-time coach David Gastelum, who is looking for his seniors to make a big impact this season.
“The girls played well for this being one of their first matches this season…both singles & doubles contributed to the win today,” said Gastelum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.