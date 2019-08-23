Calexico comes up short against Manzanita League titan
Buy Now

Elizah Lopez (6) of West Shores spikes the ball past Calexico's Julissa Cecena in the Wildcats' 3-0 win over the Bulldogs on Thursday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

CALEXICO — Down a crucial rotation member with senior setter Nataly Martinez unavailable to play, it took the Calexico Bulldogs a couple of extra minutes to find their spots on the floor ahead of the opening point of their match against the West Shores Wildcats on Thursday.

This early confusion presaged a game-long scramble for the Bulldogs, who were frequently a day late and a dollar short against West Shores in a three-set loss (25-22, 25-21, 26-24).

Calexico comes up short against Manzanita League titan
Buy Now

Yady Zavala of Calexico goes up for the serve during the Bulldogs' home match against the West Shores Wildcats on Thursday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.