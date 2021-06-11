BRAWLEY – Girls basketball coaches in the area have selected Calexico High School’s Viviana Cuadras and Vincent Memorial’s Bella Gonzales as the players of the year in the Imperial Valley League and Desert League, respectively.

The players were selected at a meeting held at Brawley Union High School on Tuesday.

