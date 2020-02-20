CALIPATRIA — The Calipatria High boys’ basketball team opened the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoffs with a renewed sense of focus and determination, which resulted in a 48-41 victory over Clairemont here on Tuesday night.

With the result, the Hornets advance to Friday night’s quarterfinal round, where they will face the Imperial Valley League champion Calexico High.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.