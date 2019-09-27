Calm, collected Tigers cruise past Eagles in three
Imperial's Livier Sanchez (21) takes a cut at the ball in the third set of the Tigers' 3-0 road win over the Southwest Eagles on Thursday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Tigers on Thursday solidified their standing as Brawley’s chief rival for the 2019 Imperial Valley League volleyball crown, marking their ascendancy with a convincing 3-0 road win over the Southwest Eagles.

Some volleyball matches — a good number really — are a rollercoaster ride. This one seemed like it was measured out with a level.

