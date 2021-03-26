Central blanks Vincent to go 2-0
Buy Now

Central Union receiver Isaih Nava-Esparza (24) finds daylight while teammate Dominick Celaya (57) runs interference during the second quarter of the Spartans’ 34-0 home victory against the Vincent Memorial Scots Thursday night. PHOTO TOM BODUS

 By TOM BODUS, Editor in Chief

EL CENTRO — Behind the passing of quarterback Jordan Reed and a stout defense, the Central High School Spartans throttled the Vincent Memorial Scots 34-0 Thursday night.

What started as a defense struggle in the first quarter turned into another lopsided contest by the end of the first half.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3440.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.