Central crushes Calexico
Central's Juan Dominguez turns upfield after catching a pass in the first half of the Spartans' 58-0 road win over the Calexico Bulldogs on Friday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

CALEXICO — On Friday night the Central Union Spartans were scheduled to play their first Imperial Valley League contest of the season here against the Calexico High School Bulldogs. Whether the Bulldogs actually showed up for the contest is unclear.

At the end of the first half, the Willis Ward Field scoreboard credited the visitors with 51 points against none, en route to a 58-0 smack-down.

