Central edges Southwest 1-0 in IVL opener
Buy Now

Central's Dayleth Palacios (8) dribbles the ball during the first half of the Spartans' 1-0 home win over Southwest on Tuesday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

EL CENTRO — Imperial Valley League soccer got underway with a series of games across the county on Tuesday. Though it’s still early, it is not difficult to imagine that some of these games might have some major league title implications down the road.

One of the most intriguing of these opening-day matchups would have to be the intra-El Centro clash between the Southwest and Central Union girls’ teams. The Eagles and especially the Spartans have long been two of the most consistent contenders for the league crown, and the Spartans gave themselves a nice leg-up to their fifth straight title on Tuesday, squeaking out a 1-0 win over their rival at Cal Jones Field.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.