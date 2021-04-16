EL CENTRO — A lead-off home run to open the game by sophomore shortstop Danica Acosta staked the Central Union High School Spartan softball team to a lead they would never relinquish as they defeated host Southwest High Eagles 5-0 Thursday afternoon.

It was Central’s second Imperial Valley League victory over their cross-town rivals this week under a new pandemic-induced league schedule, the Spartans winning at home Tuesday 10-7.

