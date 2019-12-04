Central’s Janyssa Martin to be a (base) Runnin’ Rebel at UNLV
Buy Now

Flanked by family members, Central's Janyssa Martin (center) signs up to play some UNLV softball next year. PHOTO AARON BODUS

EL CENTRO — It looks like this year’s Central Union High School softball team will have a pair NCAA Division I players on it. How often does that happen?

Middle infielder Jessica Acosta made it one for the Spartans when she signed her National Letter of Intent to represent Ole Miss on Nov. 13, and on Tuesday, reigning Imperial Valley League Player of the Year Janyssa Martin made it two when she committed to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Runnin’ Rebels in a ceremony in the Central gym.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.