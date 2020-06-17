Central’s Syrengelas signs to play soccer at D-I school
Central Union High class of 2020 graduate Vasilios Syrengelas signs his letter of intent on Friday in his home in El Centro. Syrengelas signed with Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., where he will join the university’s men’s soccer squad this fall. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — Getting the attention of a Division I university soccer program isn’t easy to do, especially for athletes in Imperial Valley.

Central Union High’s Vasilios Syrengelas knew this well, so he and his family decided they’d put out as many highlight videos and scouting reports as they could in hopes that one of the big schools would take notice.

Central Union High’s Vasilios Syrengelas (10) controls the ball during a CIF-SDS Div. III semifinal match against Valhalla High School in Feb. 2019 in El Cajon. COURTESY PHOTO

