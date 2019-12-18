Central sends two to Spanos All-Star Classic
Buy Now

Central's Angel Nava-Esparza (left) and Deniro Osuna (right) pose with the Spanos All-Star Classic champion's trophy after helping the North to a 44-7 win over the South at San Diego Mesa College on Saturday. COURTESY PHOTO

SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend two local gridiron stars bid farewell to high school football in one of the fanciest ways possible this side of a state title.

Deniro Osuna and Angel Nava-Esparza, both of Central Union High, spent their Saturday out on the turf at San Diego Mesa College where they competed in the 30th annual Alex Spanos All-Star Classic here.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.