Central Union girls fall in CIF-SDS soccer playoffs
Central's Samantha Garcia (right) works to keep the ball away from Francis Parker's Dalila Caceres (left) during the Spartans' CIF-SDS Division II playoff game against the Lancers on Monday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

EL CENTRO — The Central Union High girls’ soccer team showed heart and hustle throughout its CIF-San Diego Section Division II play-in game against Francis Parker, but in the end, it was not quite enough, as the Spartans fell to the visiting Lancers, 4-3, on penalty kicks.

The effort Central put into the game during regulation to even reach the penalty kick stage was laudable as the home team conceded an early goal in the second half after playing the Lancers to a 0-0 tie in the first half.

