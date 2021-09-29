CALEXICO — The visiting Central Union High volleyball team swept Vincent Memorial Catholic High Monday.

Helaina Boutwell and the Spartans rolled early and put the Scots in trouble quickly. After taking the first two games, the Spartans closed out the match in the third game by the score of 25-15.

