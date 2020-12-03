CIF announces another postponement of fall season

SACRAMENTO – Dec. 12 is off the table.

That was the date originally set by the California Interscholastic Federation for the possible resumption of high school athletics. Fall sports, such as football, cross country and volleyball, would have been allowed (only with the blessing of the county health office) to begin practice, while competition would have resumed Dec. 19 or, in the case of football, Jan. 8.

