SACRAMENTO — Faced with making the hard decision of whether or not to definitively cancel this year’s sectional and state championships for spring sports, the CIF State Office has elected to do nothing for the time being.

A Tuesday teleconference between the 10 CIF sectional commissioners and CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti, held in lieu of their annually scheduled in-person meeting, was expected by some to resolve the spring sports issue, but instead ended with the federation electing to kick the can down the road to April 3, citing a desire to receive further guidance from outside agencies.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

