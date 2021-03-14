City waives lighting fee for Brawley Little League
The field lighting at Volunteer Park on March 5 in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

BRAWLEY — The city will not be charging Brawley Little League for the use of lighting this season, the league’s president, Aaron Tuck, confirmed Saturday.

It was reported in an article in this newspaper March 7 that the city was planning to charge the youth baseball league a $20-per-hour fee to use field lighting at city parks — a fee the league didn’t have to pay prior to this year.

