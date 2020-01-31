Claws-out Tigers maintain Desert League dominance with 62-36 win over Holtville
Imperial's Jasmine Moran makes a baseline pass while tightly guarded during the second half of the Tigers' 62-36 win over the Holtville Vikings in Holtville on Thursday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville girls basketball team had been looking forward to its matchup with Imperial High all season, but they were hoping for a much different result.

On Thursday the Tigers trounced the Vikes for the umpteenth time in the Rich Ponchione era, shaking off a teensy 14-12 first-quarter deficit en route to a comfortable 62-36 win.

