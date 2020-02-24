Cold 2nd quarter proves Vikings’ undoing against Mt. Carmel
Holtville's Orian Anderson (0) and Kamryn Walker (12) trap Mt. Carmel's Lauren Infantino in the first quarter of the Vikings' eventual 63-50 loss to the Sundevils in the quarterfinal round of the CIF-SDS Division III playoffs on Saturday in Holtville. PHOTO AARON BODUS

HOLTVILLE — Exploding for 25 second-quarter points on near-perfect shooting, the Mt. Carmel High Sundevils girls basketball team posted a 63-50 victory over the Holtville High School Vikings in a quarterfinal CIF-San Diego Section Division III basketball game here Saturday night.

With the exception of that four-minute span in the first half when Mt. Carmel went on a 12-0 run, the fourth-seeded Vikings went toe-to-toe against the fifth-seeded Sundevils, who despite going 0-8 in the rough-and-tumble Palomar League had a 13-11 record.

