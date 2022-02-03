College report: Former Tiger Galbiso ascends for New Mexico Highlands

New Mexico Highlands University freshman wrestler Naythan Galbiso, a graduate of Imperial High School, has adjusted quickly to the rigors of college competition. COURTESY PHOTO

Freshman Naythan Galbiso has earned a starting spot for the New Mexico Highlands University men’s wrestling team.

As of Tuesday, the Imperial High School graduate had a 7-8 record competing in the 125-pound class.

