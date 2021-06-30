Council recognizes HHS softball for stellar season
Players and coaches from the 2021 Holtville High softball team pose with the team’s CIF Southern Regional second place plaque on Monday inside the Council Chambers in Holtville. The Holtville City Council, during its meeting Monday, recognized the players and coaches for their stellar season. The Vikings opened the season with 11 straight wins, and finished with a 21-5 overall record. The team won a CIF San Diego Section championship on June 17, which was the school’s second ever — the first came in 1998. It fell short in the CIF Southern California Regional championship game against Highland High, 4-3, which was played Saturday here. “The Vikings not only made themselves and their coaches proud with a historic run, but they represented the school, the city and the entire Imperial Valley with dignity and class,” Councilman Murray Anderson said during Monday’s meeting. “The 2021 softball team deserves our congratulations.” The Council proclaimed this coming Friday as Holtville Vikings Softball Team Day. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

