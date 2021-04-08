Desert Hot Springs steps in after City Championship falls through
The Central Union football team prepares Wednesday afternoon for its game Thursday against Desert Hot Springs High School. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO – The Central Union High School football team will not have a bye this week despite learning Monday that its in-city rival, Southwest High School, would have to withdraw from this year’s City Championship game due to a positive COVID test.

Central Union Athletic Director Joshua Wise said he and Head Football Coach David Peña got on the horn almost immediately after learning game was off in order to line up another opponent.

