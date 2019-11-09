SAN DIEGO — It really only could have ended the one way. Destiny can be insistent sometimes.

On Friday night the Holtville High School volleyball team — a team picked by few to do much of anything in the preseason, a team that had its axis thrown jarringly off course just a couple of weeks in after an unfortunate traffic incident involving a team van, a team that scraped into the CIF-SDS Division IV playoffs as a 12-seed — became something more than the sum of their narrative parts. They became champions, embodying every inspirational motif in the book as they fought their way past the High Tech Chula Vista Bruins across five sets in the Division IV finals to hoist a banner here.

