Dynamo 2008 girls win weekend tournament
Buy Now

The Dynamo El Centro 2008 girls team poses with their trophy after emerging victorious at the Tournament of Champions in San Diego this weekend. COURTESY PHOTO

 SAN DIEGO — Playing in their first-ever travel tournament, the Dynamo El Centro 2008 girls team proved that they’ve got the goods with a Bronze Division crown at the Tournament of Champions held at the 4S Ranch Sports Park here this weekend.

This particular Dynamo squad features 14 players from five different Imperial Valley towns, most of whom have only been practicing together regularly since June, when the team was finalized following extensive tryouts, per head coach Efren Coronel.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.