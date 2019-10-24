Eagles and Tigers look to bounce back from tough losses
Buy Now

Southwest's Joseph Enders Jr. stiff arms an Imperial coverage man on a kick return in the 2018 edition of the Johnny Romero Fireman's Helmet game. The fleet-footed Enders has been a much bigger part of the Eagles' gameplan in 2019. PHOTO SERGIO BASTIDAS

IMPERIAL — This week’s Game of the Week is the Johnny Romero Fireman’s Helmet game between the Imperial Tigers and the Southwest Eagles, so named because, well, the two schools play for an old fireman’s helmet, once belonging to Johnny Romero, who fought fires and was an assistant coach at both schools while each was being bossed by Mike Swearingen.

The game was inaugurated in 2009 as a way to honor Romero after his passing, but since then has been mostly an uncompetitive curio, with the two teams rarely orbiting the same sun, talent-wise.

Sports Editor Aaron Bodus can be reached at abodus@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3434.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.