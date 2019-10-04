Eagles out in front with girls’ golf season at its midpoint
Southwest's Lexi Earle follows her tee shot during a league match against the Central Spartans at Barbara Worth Country Club on Wednesday.

EL CENTRO — The defending girls’ Imperial Valley League golf champions look to be in good position to hold onto their crown for at least one more year.

Halfway through the 2019 season the Southwest Eagles sit undefeated at 5-0 — one win ahead of the 4-1 Palo Verde Yellowjackets, whom the Eagles beat in a head-to-head matchup at Las Barrancas in Yuma on Tuesday.

