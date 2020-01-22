Eagles tie Bulldogs … again
Calexico's Alejandro Serrano (26) and Southwest's Axel Castro (15) get after the ball during the second half of a 2-2 tie between the Bulldogs and Eagles in El Centro on Tuesday. PHOTO AARON BODUS

EL CENTRO — If at first you don’t succeed, tie, tie again. At least that’s the way the Southwest and Calexico boys’ soccer teams appear to have heard it, because almost every time they get together out on the soccer pitch, the game seems to end in a draw.

That was the case again Tuesday when they met at Eagle Field here. They went at one another hammer-and-tongs for 80 minutes, and they finished deadlocked at two goals apiece.

