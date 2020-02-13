Eagles win down-to-the-wire thriller vs. Spartans
Southwest's Alberto Zavala (left) and Leo Castillo (right) scramble after a ball they've poked away from Central's Jordan Reed (center), during the Eagles' 53-51 win over the Spartans on Tuesday in El Centro. PHOTO AARON BODUS

EL CENTRO — ¡Qué controversia! A typically thrilling Imperial Valley League contest between the Southwest Eagles and the Central Union Spartans was decided in the former’s favor on Tuesday evening after Southwest senior Alberto Zavala flipped in a heavily contested midrange prayer to beat the final buzzer and put his team up 53-51.

So heavily contested was Zavala’s shot that the referees on duty whistled the Spartans for a foul on the play. They did not, however, whistle Zavala for a double-dribble, despite vehement protests by the Central bench that they ought to.

