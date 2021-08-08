7C.jpg
Seven- to 11-year-old players pose for a group photo during ZT Imperial Valley Baseball’s baseball program on Thursday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

IMPERIAL — ZT Imperial Valley Baseball’s eight-week baseball program for young players throughout Imperial Valley concluded here Thursday.

Nearly 100 players, ages 6 to 13, participated in baseball workouts and conditioning as part of the program.

Julian Medina, 8, of Imperial, prepares to throw into a pitching net as part of a drill during ZT Imperial Valley Baseball’s baseball program on Thursday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Players in the seven to eight year old age group take a knee as Coach Jerry Niebla (left) speaks during ZT Imperial Valley Baseball’s baseball program on Thursday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Seven- to eight-year-old players participate in a sprint drill during ZT Imperial Valley Baseball’s baseball program on Thursday in Imperial. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

