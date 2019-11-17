Experience counts in crunch time in Wildcats’ win over Hilltop
Brawley's Blake Krigbaum (44) rumbles upfield on a carry during the Wildcats' 34-33 playoff win over the Hilltop Lancers on Friday. Krigbaum had 266 yards on 24 carries in the game to help Brawley advance to the CIF-SDS Division III semifinals. COURTESY PHOTO DIAN SELF

CHULA VISTA — Looking up at the semi-Herculean task of pulling off a seven-over-two upset in a true road game with their season on the line in the CIF-SDS Division III quarterfinals on Friday, the Brawley Wildcats leaned on their seniors, riding the legs of fullback Blake Krigbaum, the foot of kicker Xavier Pereyda and the defensive tenacity of lineman Omar Chavez to a 34-33 shocker of a win over Hilltop High Lancers here.

“These guys have been there all season long,” said Brawley coach Jon Self. “But the big thing is that as outstanding as their play was, the entire team had to grind it out. It was a great team effort.”

