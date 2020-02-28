The Vincent Memorial girls' basketball team saw its run of perfection come to a close in the CIF-SDS Division V finals at Carlsbad High on Thursday.

Finals heartbreak spoils Scots’ perfect season
The Vincent Memorial girls' basketball team saw its run of perfection come to a close in the CIF-SDS Division V finals at Carlsbad High on Thursday. The Scots fell to the Hoover Cardinals, 63-61, despite holding a double-digit lead in the first half and erasing a double-digit deficit in the second half. Alexandria Swift (11) had 30 points for the Scots, while NaMaya Sowunni had 32 for the Cards. A complete recap will be included in Saturday's edition of the Imperial Valley Press. PHOTO AARON BODUS

